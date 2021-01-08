Top LSU basketball reserve Charles Manning Jr. reportedly enters transfer portal

247Sports reported LSU senior guard Charles Manning, Jr., a key player off the Tigers’ bench since he arrived here a year ago, has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Manning is counting on the NCAA Division I Council passing as measure on Monday that would allow all athletes a one-time transfer exception, meaning transfers would become immediately eligible and would not have to sit out a year.

The 6-foot-5 and 205-pound guard out of Riverhead (N.Y.) averaged 4.2 points and three rebounds a game in six games played this season.

Last season, Manning averaged 7.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocks. He played in 19 games and broke the same bone in each foot weeks apart, causing him to miss a large chunk of the SEC schedule.

In the last few games, Manning has started look like the player he was a year ago before he got hurt. He had 9 points and 4 rebounds in LSU’s SEC-opening 77-54 win vs Texas A&M on Dec. 29.