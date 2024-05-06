Top cornerback, LSU transfer portal target reportedly heading to Alabama

It looks like Wake Forest cornerback DaShawn Jones, a prime LSU transfer portal target, is going to spurn the Tigers’ offer and transfer to Alabama instead.

On Sunday evening, 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported that Jones is expected to commit to Alabama. A redshirt sophomore from Baltimore, Jones started nine of the 10 games he appeared in this past season for the Demon Deacons.

He finished the year with 37 tackles, a team-high three interceptions and a pair of pass breakups. Jones played in 22 games over the previous two seasons after redshirting his true freshman season in 2021.