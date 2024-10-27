TODD HORNE – Stating The Obvious: Texas A&M Coaches Made Adjustments, LSU’s Made None

LSU’s performance in the second half against Texas A&M was a total collapse. An embarrassing collapse.

After leading 17-7 at halftime, the Tigers were outplayed and outscored 31-6 in the second half, ultimately losing 38-23.

After looking like an All-American in the first half, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier had a disastrous second half, throwing three interceptions, including two in the fourth quarter. The running game was nonexistent, with LSU rushing for only 24 yards on 23 carries.

Texas A&M’s freshman quarterback Marcel Reed replaced starter Conner Weigman in the second half and completely turned the game around. Reed rushed for 62 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries and completed 2 of 2 passes for 70 yards. The Aggies’ running game dominated LSU’s defense, gaining 242 yards on 49 carries.

LSU’s kicking game was also a major issue, with kicker Damian Ramos missing two field goals and having another attempt aborted due to a premature snap. The Tigers’ lack of firepower and elite talent at running back was exposed, and their defense was unable to contain Reed and the Aggies’ running game. This loss is a significant setback for LSU’s College Football Playoff hopes.

Texas A&M found itself in a tough spot, down by 10 points to LSU with less than five minutes left in the first half. Nussmeier’s short in route to Aaron Anderson busted into a 76-yard touchdown and seemed to solidify the Tigers’ grip on this key SEC game.

But as they say, looks can be deceiving.

LSU 17-7 lead should have been more. But the game was far from over.

In the second half, Texas A&M coach Mike Elko made adjustments that caught LSU off guard and turned the game, not to mention LSU’s offense, upside down.

Texas A&M’s defense completely shut down LSU’s run all game long and amped up the pressure on Nussmeier in the second half, leading to Nussmeier’s three interceptions. Meanwhile, Reed stumped LSU’s defense stumped LSU’s defense from the moment Elko put him in the game in the third quarter, leading the Aggies to scores on five consecutive drives.

Reed may have only thrown two passes (one of which went for over 50 yards), but he confounded LSU from the git-go.

Even LSU senior linebacker Greg Penn admitted the Tigers were caught off guard by his appearance on the field. “We didn’t expect him to come in,” Penn said. “His entrance caught us off guard and we were unsure about what plays they would run.”

With Reed at the helm in the third quarter, Texas A&M scored on five straight possessions. Reed rushed for three touchdowns and 62 yards while starter Conner Weigman had struggled against LSU’s fierce pass rush, completing just six of 18 passes for 64 yards and getting sacked four times. It was clear that LSU had not prepared for Reed, understandably expecting Weigman to lead the way based on his previous performances against Missouri and Mississippi State.

But LSU’s failure to adapt to Reed running ability proved costly. In contrast to their successful containment of Arkansas’ running quarterback Taylen Green one week before, the Tigers were unprepared for Reed’s unexpected entry. Penn noted that they did not use the same strategies against Reed as they did against Green.

Penn conceded that Reed’s sudden appearance in the third quarter made it difficult for LSU’s defense to adjust and make necessary changes.

Even LSU coach Brian Kelly acknowledged that their plan against a running quarterback was not executed at the level they needed, and they obviously did devote enough time to preparing for Reed.

Reed’s impact on the game cannot be overstated – 31 points and an average of 8.6 yards per play while he was on the field. Kelly stated the painfully obvious: LSU’s first-half defense played well but struggled once Reed came in.

With no margin of error left for LSU now if it is going to make the College Football Playoffs, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe is next up.

Kelly stressed the obvious, homing in on how LSU has to learn how to stop dual-threat quarterbacks. Milroe has rushed for 330 yards and 11 touchdowns this season and had a standout performance against LSU last year.

“We need to dedicate more time to this,” Kelly said. “It should be a critical part of our preparation every week because right now, teams are choosing to run the ball against us.”