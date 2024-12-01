TODD HORNE: Okie Dokie . . . But Talk Was, Is and Always Will Be Cheap

In the sports world, “taking receipts” has become a common phrase to indicate proof of progress. Like a team keeping track of their wins and losses, taking receipts is all about showing that you have something to back up your claims.

But let’s be real, this concept is not new.

People have been keeping receipts since the beginning of time – or at least since Whitney Houston famously demanded them in 2002. And now, with social media reigning supreme, it’s even more important for influencers to show they are legit by providing proof of their experiences and encounters.

Plus, it’s not just about exposing bad behavior anymore. It can also be used as a bragging tool, like when proving you are a true fan of your team with ticket stubs or signed memorabilia.

In the college football world, taking receipts can be seen as a sign of growth and progress. Just look at LSU’s recent victory over Oklahoma – it was a wild ride filled with highs and lows, but ultimately showed that the Tigers may be building towards something special. Coach Brian Kelly knows this too, confidently declaring he would see everyone at the national championship in the very near future.

So, keep those receipts handy, because in the game of football, it’s all about backing up what you say on the field.

After a convincing win over a subpar Oklahoma team, Kelly apparently couldn’t resist gloating and basking in his own glory. It felt like Kelly felt vindicated.

Moments after dominating a Sooners team that finished its first season in the SEC with a 2-6 record, Kelly predicted a National Championship for LSU football – soon, very soon. I took him to mean next season. Kelly also seemed to enjoy taking subtle jabs at critics along the way.

Despite LSU’s mediocre 8-4 record, Kelly proudly boasted about a young Tigers’ team potential next season, highlighting their grit and toughness while overcoming adversity the last two weeks of this lost season.

This is the same coach who came into this season talking about championship expectations, only to falter with three consecutive losses when it was nut cutting time.

Mediocre Texas A&M and Alabama spent six quarters combined literally running roughshod over LSU before a Florida team with a one-legged backup quarterback and a losing record at the time hung a double-digit loss on an LSU team that was mathematically still in the hunt for an SEC championship berth.

You cannot overlook the fact that both of LSU’s impressive season-ending wins came against teams – Vanderbilt and Oklahoma – that finished with just a .500 record.

But Kelly is quick to point out, of course, both Vandy and Oklahoma beat Alabama, because that still means something in college football today. Think receipts.

But it’s always crucial to separate talk from reality. Kelly’s boastful attitude at this moment I think only highlights his own insecurities.

The reality of this season is that LSU struggled more than Kelly thought they would and Kelly’s attempt at bravado last night falls flat.

It’s time to face the facts and stop trying to save face with empty promises of future success.

Records don’t lie. LSU has a long way to go, many more receipts to collect before it gets to where it wants to be.

In the Oklahoma game, Garrett Nussmeier showcased grit and determination, passing for 277 yards and three touchdowns after being treated for a throwing shoulder injury. Aaron Anderson returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score, and LSU defeated Oklahoma 37-17 on Saturday night.

LSU closed out the regular season with two straight victories, and Kelly defiantly predicted a return to the national championship. However, it’s essential to separate rhetoric from reality. Kelly’s team still has a lot to prove before they can be considered national title contenders.

Nussmeier’s performance was impressive, but let’s not forget that he and LSU also struggled throughout the season. Why the bold predictions? Kelly, just focus on addressing the team’s weaknesses. That will take up all your time.

The bottom line is that talk is cheap.

Kelly’s now heading into his fourth season at LSU “under the bright lights,” where he said from the beginning he wants to be.

It’s time to focus on substance over style and deliver real results rather than empty promises.

Speaking of style, someone in charge of standards and tradition over there on Skip Bertman Drive needs to mandate LSU football stop wearing stylish (ugly) alternate uniforms every other week and just wear LSU’s traditional and classic uniforms. Be who you are, for crying out loud.