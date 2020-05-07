Tigers set to play in December’s Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta

LSU will take part in a four-game men’s basketball marathon Dec. 12 in the 2020 Holiday Hoopsgiving set for State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Tigers are scheduled to play South Florida in the third game of the quadruple-header which includes Clemson vs Alabama, Mississippi State vs. Dayton and Auburn vs. Memphis. Kentucky and Georgia Tech will meet in a game on Nov. 27 in a fifth game of the event.

Three participating teams finished in the AP Top 25 rankings (Dayton, Kentucky, Auburn). Kentucky, Auburn, and LSU also bring a strong presence with star-filled 2020 recruiting classes.

Holiday Hoopsgiving has showcased many top high school basketball programs for the past six years. It is listed by USA Today as one of the top five Thanksgiving basketball showcases in the country.

“Our goal is to highlight the top basketball talent in the country on both the high school and college levels to show the future of basketball,” said Christopher Williams, CEO/Founder of The VII Group, the creator of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event. “We are elated to be able to bring this experience to Atlanta.”

The weekends include the high school showcase and charitable events benefiting charities and local students at various locations throughout Atlanta.

Travel packages and game tickets will be available at a later date. Fans can stay up to date on information at http://theviigroup.net.