Tigers set school record with 10 NFL draft picks after first two rounds

With one day and four rounds remaining, LSU has broken its record for most players taken in a single NFL draft.

The Tigers, who had a school-record five first round picks on Thursday’s opening night, added five more in rounds two and three Friday night to bring the total to 10.

It surpasses the previous high of nine LSU players chosen in both the 2013 and 2014 drafts.

Safety Grant Delpit and cornerback Kristian Fulton, both who were projected for the longest time as first-rounders, were selected in second round by Cleveland and Tennessee respectively.

Then in third round, offensive Damien Lewis was taken by Seattle, center Lloyd Cushenberry III went to Denver and inside linebacker Jacob Phillips was picked by Cleveland.

The Browns already have former LSU receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry as well as cornerback Greedy Williams, who played with Delpit two years ago when Delpit was a Tigers’ freshman.

“We’re LSU North,” said Delpit of the Cleveland roster being filled with Tigers.

The draft concludes Saturday with rounds four, five, six and seven starting at 11 a.m. It will be televised by ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Here’s LSU’s draft picks after the first three rounds:

Round 1

Joe Burrow, QB, No.1 overall, Cincinnati

K’Lavon Chaisson, DE/OLB, No. 20, Jacksonville

Justin Jefferson, WR, No. 22, Minnesota

Patrick Queen, ILB, No, 28, Baltimore

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, No 32 Kansas City

Round 2

Grant Delpit, S, No. 44 Cleveland

Kristian Fulton, CB, No. 61, Tennessee

Round 3

Damien Lewis, OG, No. 69, Seattle

Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, No. 83 Denver

Jacob Phillips, ILB, No. 97, Cleveland