Jacob Phillips picked by Browns in third round of NFL draft

The Cleveland Browns just keep tapping into LSU for players.

With three LSU players on its roster and selecting safety Grant Delpit earlier Friday night in the second round of the NFL draft, the Browns came back a couple of hours later in the third round to draft Tigers’ inside linebacker Jacob Phillips at No. 97 overall.

Phillips led the SEC in tackles last season with 113 and ranked No. 7 in the league in tackles per game at 7.5. He also had 7½ tackles for 22 yards in losses and a sack.

In LSU’s College Football Playoff wins over Clemson in the national championship game and Oklahoma in the semifinals, Phillips had eight tackles each.