Tigers land 4-star QB commit for Class of 2021

LSU’s current recruiting class continued its recent surge, reaching No. 10 according to 247Sports, with its first quarterback commitment in the Class of 2021.

The Tigers’ potential quarterback of the future – four-star Garrett Nussmeier of Flower Mound, Texas-Marcus – already had ties to Louisiana before making his commitment public Monday on his social media account.

During his two-plus-minute-long commitment video released on Twitter, Nussmeier recounted his long journey that included his birthplace of Lake Charles.

As the son of current Dallas Cowboys quarterback coach Doug Nussmeier, Garrett Nussmeier moved across the country and even into Canada – while his father, a former four-round draft choice and four-year reserve quarterback of the New Orleans Saints – embarked on a coaching odyssey.

“I wanted to get some visits in,” Garrett Nussmeier told Rivals.com, “but I think I started to realize that I knew where home was to me and that I was ready to be an LSU Tiger.”

Not only did LSU pick up its first quarterback commitment in its current recruiting class, but the pledge of the 6-foot-2, 182-pound Nussmeier pushed the Tigers into the nation’s Top 10 classes with their ninth commitment.

Nussmeier’s path to LSU also continued a recent trend with the Tigers now having three commitments from the Lone Star State in the past week – joining Aledo, Texas wide receiver JoJo Earle and defensive end Landon Jackson of Texarkana, Tex.

Nussmeier chose LSU over Arizona State, Baylor, Georgia Tech, Miami, Texas and Texas Tech.

“I felt I knew in my heart that LSU was the place for me,” said Nussmeier, the nation’s No. 7 pro-style quarterback and No. 104 rated prospect in 247Sports composite rankings. “It just seemed right. My family’s from there. I’ve always wanted to be a Tiger. I’ve dreamed about playing in Death Valley.”

Nussmeier, who visited unofficially for the start of LSU spring drills, blossomed in his junior season, elevating himself to the District 6-6A Offensive MVP where he completed 288 of 431 passes for 3,788 yards with 38 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Marcus finished 11-2 and advanced to the third round of the Class 6A-DII state playoffs before losing to Tascosa, 46-14.

Nussmeier received his first Division I scholarship from LSU where he further developed a long-standing relationship with Tigers offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger the previous three summers during the Tigers Elite Football Camp.

LSU further strengthen its bond with Nussmeier after winning the national championship, hiring passing game coordinator Scott Linehan to replace Joe Brady who left to become the offensive coordinator for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

Linehan was the offensive coordinator at Idaho where Nussmeier’s father was a standout and was later drafted by New Orleans where he was a back-up between 1994-97.

“I thought that was pretty cool,” Garrett Nussmeier said of Linehan’s hiring. “They (LSU) recruited me the hardest of any staff.”

Upon completion of a professional football career that also included stints with Denver and Indianapolis in the NFL, coupled with a stay in the CFL with British Columbia, Doug Nussmeier moved into coaching where he coached professionally in British Columbia and Ottawa of the CFL and with the St. Louis Rams.

His college coaching carousel included stops at Michigan State, Fresno State, Washington, Alabama, Michigan and Florida before joining the Cowboys as tight ends coach in 2018.

“I want to be a lead voice to get kids to come play with us,” Garrett Nussmeier said. “We have a good core group of kids committed and we’re all going to do a job to recruit other kids to try and boost this class to one of the best in the country.”