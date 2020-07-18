Tigers gain 7-foot transfer from University of Washington

LSU may have lost a recruiting battle earlier this week for a 6-foot 11 center but has picked up a 7-foot, 245-pound transfer.

University of Washington center Bryan Penn-Johnson announced on his Twitter feed Saturday that he’s transferring to LSU.

His tweet read: “I would like to thank all of the coaching staffs that have reached out and recruited me during this difficult process. After discussing with my family and loved ones, I have decided that I will be transferring to LSU. #GeauxTigers.”

Penn-Johnson will file for a waiver to play immediately He could have three seasons to play for the Tigers. He was rated a three-star in the 247Sports’ composite rating as the No. 23 center in the country.

In 2018-19, he redshirted as freshman and only played in six games last season averaging 1.8 points per game and 0.8 rebounds. He also had five blocks.

He wore No. 23 at Washington, but will have to find a new number at LSU. The Tigers’ No. 23, worn by “Pistol Pete” Maravich, college basketball’s all-time leading scorer, is retired.

Penn-Johnson, who helped Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah) to a 24-2 record as a senior in 2017-18 8 and a No. 3 state ranking, has grown over six inches since he was a freshman in high school. He has a 7-7 wingspan.

This past Wednesday, coveted recruit Moussa Cisse of Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis chose the University of Memphis over LSU. Cisse is a one-and-done NBA prospect.

The Tigers have been searching for shot blocker who will protect the rim. In late April, LSU coach Will Wade received a commitment from 6-foot 11 center Josh Gray of Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy to officially sign. Gray, a three-star prospect who averaged 9.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots, hasn’t officially signed because there has been a holdup with his academic records.