See where Tiger Stadium falls on EA Sports’ toughest places to play list

June 26, 2024
LSU's Tiger Stadium was engulfed by fans following the Tigers' 32-31 overtime win over No. 5 Alabama in 2022. PHOTO BY: Jonathan Mailhes

Tiger Stadium is notorious for being a difficult place for road teams to come to. According to EA Sports, it’s the third hardest place to play in the country.

EA Sports released its top 25 places to play list for its upcoming College Football 25 game, and Tiger Stadium sits behind Bryant-Denny Stadium and Kyle Field. SEC schools dominate the list with Ohio State being the only team outside of the conference in the top five. Of the 25 teams on the list, 12 of the stadiums reside in the SEC.

Texas A&M claims the top spot despite having not won double-digit games in a season since 2012. Georgia’s Sanford Stadium is the only stadium with a capacity of less than 100,000 in the top five.

The toughest-stadiums-to-play rankings will be a feature in the upcoming game to try and simulate difficult environments. In tough stadiums, players will experience “squiggly lines, play art appearing incorrectly, audibles and hot routes failing to register at higher rates, or receiver icons fading in and out during a crucial moment of your game.”

The complete list is below:

  1. Kyle Field – Texas A&M
  2. Bryant-Denny Stadium – Alabama
  3. Tiger Stadium – LSU
  4. Ohio Stadium – Ohio State
  5. Sanford Stadium – Georgia
  6. Beaver Stadium – Penn State
  7. Camp Randall Stadium – Wisconsin
  8. Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium – Oklahoma
  9. Doak S. Campbell Stadium – Florida State
  10. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium – Florida
  11. Autzen Stadium -Oregon
  12. Memorial Stadium – Clemson
  13. Neyland Stadium – Tennessee
  14. Jordan-Hare Stadium – Auburn
  15. Williams-Brice Stadium – South Carolina
  16. Michigan Stadium – Michigan
  17. Lane Stadium – Virginia Tech
  18. Rice-Eccles Stadium – Utah
  19. Darrell K. Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium – Texas
  20. Kinnick Stadium – Iowa
  21. Notre Dame Stadium – Notre Dame
  22. Spartan Stadium – Michigan State
  23. Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium – Arkansas
  24. Albertsons Stadium – Boise State
  25. Davis Wade Stadium – Mississippi State
