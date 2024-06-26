See where Tiger Stadium falls on EA Sports’ toughest places to play list

Tiger Stadium is notorious for being a difficult place for road teams to come to. According to EA Sports, it’s the third hardest place to play in the country.

EA Sports released its top 25 places to play list for its upcoming College Football 25 game, and Tiger Stadium sits behind Bryant-Denny Stadium and Kyle Field. SEC schools dominate the list with Ohio State being the only team outside of the conference in the top five. Of the 25 teams on the list, 12 of the stadiums reside in the SEC.

Texas A&M claims the top spot despite having not won double-digit games in a season since 2012. Georgia’s Sanford Stadium is the only stadium with a capacity of less than 100,000 in the top five.

The toughest-stadiums-to-play rankings will be a feature in the upcoming game to try and simulate difficult environments. In tough stadiums, players will experience “squiggly lines, play art appearing incorrectly, audibles and hot routes failing to register at higher rates, or receiver icons fading in and out during a crucial moment of your game.”

The complete list is below: