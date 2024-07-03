SEC Associate Commissioner Herb Vincent talks Texas, Oklahoma, and the changes to the conference

July 3, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Football, Podcast 0
Herb Vincent, SEC Associate Commissioner

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for July 3, 2024 | Sports fans from all corners of the SEC are witnessing some pretty big changes to the conference. The addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC. The restructuring of the College Football Playoffs. A significant television network change from CBS to ABC and ESPN. SEC Associate Commissioner Herb Vincent speaks with Jeff Palermo, to provide background and detail on the situation.

SEC Associate Commissioner Herb Vincent discusses SEC expansion with Jeff Palermo – how it happened and what it entailed.
author avatar
Tiger Rag News Services
See Full Bio

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


− one = three