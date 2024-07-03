SEC Associate Commissioner Herb Vincent talks Texas, Oklahoma, and the changes to the conference

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for July 3, 2024 | Sports fans from all corners of the SEC are witnessing some pretty big changes to the conference. The addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC. The restructuring of the College Football Playoffs. A significant television network change from CBS to ABC and ESPN. SEC Associate Commissioner Herb Vincent speaks with Jeff Palermo, to provide background and detail on the situation.
