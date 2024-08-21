SEC Announces Football Tie-Breaking Process

The SEC announced on Wednesday their new tiebreaking procedures for the 2024 football season, the first without divisions since 1991.

In the case of a tie between teams vying for a spot in the Conference championship game, the following steps will be used in descending order to break it:

Head-to-head record against tied teams

Record against all common Conference opponents among tied teams

Record against highest-ranked common Conference opponent and through the standings

Cumulative winning percentage of all Conference opponents among tied teams

Capped relative total scoring margin against all Conference opponents among tied teams

Random draw

If the regular season standings determine a clear Conference champion and two or more teams are tied for second place, the champion will be the home team in the Championship Game and tiebreaking procedures will be used to determine the opponent.

If a tiebreaker results in two teams tied for first place, both will qualify for the championship game. To decide seeding, both will go through a two-team tiebreaker until the winner is determined, deciding home/away designation.

The 2024 SEC Championship Game will take place on Saturday, December 7th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The SEC Championship Game has been the most-watched conference championship nationally in 15 of the last 16 seasons. The only exception was in 2020 due to schedule changes amidst the pandemic. The 2023 SEC Championship Game had an average viewership of 17.519 million, a significant increase from 2021 by 61%, with a peak of 22.350 million viewers. This made it the most-watched conference championship game on any network in five years.

More details and examples can be found at www.SECsports.com/FBtiebreaker