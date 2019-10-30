Sandy Tigs still alive in NCAA national beach volleyball championships after day one split

After a 3-2 loss to No. 5 Loyola Marymount in its NCAA national championships opener Friday morning in Gulf Shores, Ala., the fourth-seeded LSU beach volleyball team stayed alive in the double elimination tourney by beating No. 8 TCU 3-1 early Friday afternoon.

“Every time we step in the sand now, we know it’s going to be win or go home,” LSU head coach Russell Brock said. “If it’s pretty, if it’s ugly or if it’s somewhere in between. We’ve got to find a way to get it done. We got it done in good fashion.”

The Tigers (26-8) will play on ESPN2 on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT against the loser of No. 2 USC and No. 3 FSU which is scheduled for 4 p.m. today. If LSU wins that match, it will play again Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

“We know both of those teams really well and we’ll have film,” said Brock. “We’ll have a good idea of what it’s going to take. We owe them both a lot and I’m sure they figure they owe us as well. No matter what, it will be an elimination match against two of the top four teams in the country. There’s a lot riding on that.”

The only constant Friday for LSU was the Court 1 team of Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth winning both their matches , advancing to 34-0 on the season.