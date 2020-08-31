Report: Leonard Fournette waived by Jacksonville Jaguars

ESPN reported Monday morning that the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars have waived former LSU all-America running back Leonard Fournette after just three seasons.

Fournette, 25, the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. rushed for 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns. The Jaguars didn’t pick up his fifth-year option during the offseason and actively pursued a trade without receiving any serious offers.

Fournette’s relationship with the franchise wasn’t always copesetic.

In the 2018 season, was injured, suspended and on the bench in crunch time, he was fined, criticized and not in shape late in the season. The Jaguars voided the remaining guarantees in his rookie contract following his one-game suspension for fighting with Buffalo linebacker Shaq Lawson. Then Jacksonville coach Tom Coughlin publicly criticized Fournette for being “disrespectful” and “selfish” for sitting on the bench while injured and inactive during the season finale.

After Fournette was arrested in April 2019 for driving with a suspended license, he responded in 2019 with his best pro season. He had more 1,600 yards from scrimmage, carrying 265 times for 1,152 yards and catching 76 passes for 522 yards.