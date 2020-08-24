Report: Former LSU safety Grant Delpit suffers possible season ending injury

Cleveland Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported that LSU rookie safety Grant Delpit sustained a possible season-ending torn Achilles and is undergoing further tests.

Just before the start of team drills in Monday’s practice, Delpit was participating in interception drills, backpedaling and catching the ball. He jumped for a pass and landed in obvious pain with no contact.

As trainers checked him while he was on his back, Cabot reported Delpit pounded his fist into the ground. He grabbed at his calf area and grimaced when the trainers rolled him over on his stomach. He had his head in his hands when he exited the field on the cart.

The Browns drafted Delpit in the second-round to start at free safety this season. He worked behind Andrew Sendejo the first week in camp in the base defense, but was with the first team in sub-defenses such as the dime and nickel.