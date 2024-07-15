Reds draft LSU pitcher Luke Holman making him Tigers’ second player taken in MLB Draft

LSU All-American pitcher Luke Holman was selected Sunday night in Competitive Balance Round B – in between the second and third rounds – of the MLB Draft (71st pick overall) by the Cincinnati Reds.
Rounds 1-2 of the draft are being conducted Sunday night in Fort Worth, Texas. Rounds 3-10 will be held starting at 1 p.m. CT Monday, and the draft will conclude Tuesday with Rounds 11-20 beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The draft rounds on Monday and Tuesday may be viewed on MLB.com.
Holman, a junior right-hander from Sinking Spring, Pa., posted a 9-4 record and a 2.75 ERA this season in 91.2 innings (16 starts) with 33 walks and 127 strikeouts, while limiting opponents to a .174 batting average.
Holman, a 2024 second-team All-SEC selection, finished No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts, No. 2 in the league in opponent batting average, No. 3 in ERA, No. 4 in wins and No. 5 in innings pitched.
He also completed the season No. 10 in the nation in strikeouts, No. 12 in hits allowed per nine innings (5.60) and No. 15 in WHIP (0.98).
Be the first to comment