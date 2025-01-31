No. 7 LSU’s Trio Triumphs Over No. 13 Oklahoma, 107-100

In a thrilling clash of offensive titans, No. 7 LSU (22-1, 7-1) edged out No. 13 Oklahoma (16-5, 4-4) with a score of 107-100 in the PMAC on Thursday night. The dynamic trio of Flau’Jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow, and Mikaylah Williams lit up the scoreboard, combining for an impressive 83 points.

LSU’s 107 points mark a historical high for the program in an SEC matchup, surpassing the previous record of 106 set against Florida last season. The game also marked only the fourth instance in LSU history where both teams scored over 100 points.

The Tigers established a commanding 24-point lead in the third quarter, but Oklahoma’s relentless press and some costly turnovers brought the Sooners back into contention. With just 55 seconds on the clock and LSU clinging to a one-point lead, a vital timeout was called. The Tigers hustled to snag two offensive rebounds; Williams delivered a crucial three-pointer, followed by Aalyah Del Rosario’s game-clinching block on the other end.

“I know it’s going to be a big night when I hit an early shot,” Williams shared, clearly grateful for her teammates who instinctively found the hot hand in crucial moments.

“Her desire to improve and win is unmatched,” Coach Kim Mulkey noted about Williams. “She pushes herself every single day.”

The scoring prowess of LSU’s trio shone brightly, with Williams leading the pack at 37 points, bolstered by 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals. Johnson contributed 25 points, while Morrow completed a stellar performance with 21 points and 12 rebounds—her 20th double-double this season.

Oklahoma’s Payton Verhulst was the standout for the Sooners with 26 points, and Reagan Beers added 20 points and 7 rebounds.

The game was as physical as it was exciting. LSU and Oklahoma combined for 27 and 38 fouls, with both teams capitalizing at the free-throw line, shooting over 30 attempts.

After two subpar shooting performances in previous games, LSU found its offensive rhythm, shooting impressively from the field Thursday night. Midway through the third quarter, the Tigers led the fastbreak points 16-0. Unfortunately, due to Oklahoma’s 1-2-2 press, the Sooners eventually outpaced LSU in fastbreak points, winning that battle 24-21.

“Turnovers are a game-changer; good teams will seize those chances,” Mulkey commented, emphasizing how crucial those moments were.

The intensity peaked early in the first quarter when a scuffle erupted between LSU’s Sa’Myah Smith and Oklahoma’s Liz Scott, leading to both players being ejected and set to miss the next game.

LSU will be back in the PMAC this Sunday to take on Mississippi State at 1 p.m. CT.

The game opened with Oklahoma racing to a quick 5-0 lead, thanks to back-to-back buckets and a converted foul shot by Raegan Beers. LSU responded with six unanswered points, energizing the whiteout crowd. The Sooners led briefly by five, ending the first quarter 23-20.

In the second quarter, LSU seized the lead with two three-pointers, one each from Johnson and Williams, sparking a 10-0 run to go ahead 30-25. Even as Oklahoma retaliated with a triple, LSU maintained control, extending their lead to eight with long-range shots and a layup from Johnson. Williams shone with two more threes and an and-one, pushing the Tigers’ lead to eleven. Although Oklahoma managed to hit a free throw late in the half, LSU finished on top, 52-42.

The trio stole the show in the first half, with Williams scoring 20 points, Johnson tallying 13, and Morrow contributing 12.

The Tigers kicked off the second half with five quick points to take their largest lead of 15. Their dominance grew as they held Oklahoma scoreless for over three minutes, reaching a 24-point lead at one stage. Oklahoma mounted a quick 9-0 run to cut the deficit to 15, but Williams responded with her fourth three-pointer, restoring the lead to eighteen. The Tigers encountered a rough patch with turnovers, allowing Oklahoma to narrow the margin to 12. Williams struck again with another three, closing the third quarter with LSU leading 83-68.

As the final period unfolded, Oklahoma fought back, narrowing the gap to just six with 4:01 remaining. Yet, Williams, ever the clutch performer, answered with her sixth three of the evening, pushing the lead back to nine. Oklahoma continued to press, cutting the lead to just one point with 1:35 left. In a pivotal moment, Sheyann Day-Wilson hit a crucial three-pointer to nudge LSU ahead by four. However, on the next play, Verhulst sank a three to close the gap to 101-100. In a nail-biting finish, Mikaylah Williams sank her own three, extending the lead to four once more. With Oklahoma turning over the ball moments later, Flau’Jae Johnson put the final nail in the coffin with a layup, sealing the 107-100 victory for LSU.

These refs need to get a hold of this game. Already two ejections, three technical fouls.. pic.twitter.com/LQQduSzQS5 — Mike Scarborough (@ScarboroughMike) January 31, 2025