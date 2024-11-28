No. 7 LSU Soaring While Mulkey’s Tinkering Continues

As LSU’s women’s basketball team soared in The Bahamas, head coach Kim Mulkey continued to search for the perfect lineup combination. With multiple players competing for the point guard position, Mulkey left the islands without settling on a starter just yet.

“I’ll play who I think can help us in that moment,” Mulkey said confidently, knowing she has a talented roster at her disposal.

In their latest victory over No. 20 NC State, Mulkey used her fourth different starting lineup of the season and trimmed her rotation down to only eight players. This strategic move paid off as transfer guard Shayeann Day-Wilson had a breakout performance with seven points, seven rebounds, and nine assists.

“Her perimeter defense allowed her to stay on the floor once I subbed for her,” Mulkey praised Day-Wilson’s contribution to the team’s strong defensive showing.

Despite Day-Wilson’s recent struggles with scoring, Mulkey continues to encourage her to be more aggressive on offense.

“Just go ball,” Mulkey told Day-Wilson during their trip to The Bahamas, where they faced Washington and No. 20 North Carolina State.

Mulkey also welcomed back sophomore guard Mjracle Sheppard from an injury, but limited her playing time to three minutes against Washington, giving more opportunities to Day-Wilson, Kailyn Gilbert, and Last-Tear Poa – all competing for the top point guard spot.

“I’m still learning a little bit about her every day,” Mulkey said. “She has the mentality that she’s the last scorer out there. But at the end of the day, you can’t have that mentality. You gotta have a mentality that, ‘I’ll score if you need me to, coach.'”

With a challenging schedule ahead, Mulkey’s coaching prowess will be put to the test as she navigates through various lineups and rotations.

Despite 21 turnovers, LSU managed to overcome NC State in an impressive victory. The Tigers’ efficient shooting at 53% and dominant rebounding (+20) helped them compensate for their mistakes. Led by a resurgent Mikaylah Williams with 24 points and Aneesah Morrow with a double-double of 20 points and 15 rebounds, LSU’s performance was one of resilience and determination.

On the other hand, NC State struggled with a limited bench production and shooting at only 36%. Saniya Rivers led the Wolfpack with 21 points but couldn’t prevent their defeat. It was clear that Coach Mulkey’s adjustments paid off as Last-Tear Poa started in place of Shayeann Day-Wilson, who excelled off the bench with 7 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds. Even Flau’jae Johnson’s foul trouble didn’t stop her from contributing 16 points to the team’s victory.

This win against a power-conference opponent is now LSU’s second of the season, marking the Tigers’ dominance against ranked teams under Mulkey. With a record of nine wins out of 13 regular-season games against top-ranked opponents, it’s becoming more and more clear that this team has what it takes to make it to the Final Four. And speaking of potential, NC State’s coach Wes Moore acknowledged that LSU is a force to be reckoned with due to its pure athleticism and impressive shooting abilities.

When asked about her team’s growth in recent games, Mulkey praised her players for their improved shooting efficiency. And looking ahead to their next game against NC Central before facing off against Stanford in the SEC/ACC challenge, it’s clear that this team is on track is progressing. As she has proven time and time again, even when committing more than 20 turnovers, LSU remains resilient and determined – a true testament to Mulkey’s coaching prowess.

As NC State’s coach Wes Moore put it, “That’s what a Final Four-type team looks like.” And with their athleticism, aggression, and now improved shooting efficiency, LSU is undoubtedly on the right path.