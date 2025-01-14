No. 5 LSU Fights Off Vanderbilt, 83-77

The No. 5 LSU Tigers remained undefeated as they battled past a rejuvenated Vanderbilt team to win 83-77 on Monday night in the PMAC.

In a back-and-forth game that saw 13 lead changes and no team leading by more than six points, it was the duo of Flau’Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow who stepped up in the final minutes to secure the victory for LSU (19-0, 4-0 SEC). Both players had impressive performances, combining for 48 points. Mikaylah Williams also scored 20 points for the Tigers, who now boast their second-best start in school history.

Despite a valiant effort from Vanderbilt (14-4, 1-3), led by Khamil Pierre’s game-high 28 points and Iyana Moore’s 23 points and eight rebounds, the Commodores were unable to overcome LSU’s dominant rebounding performance. The Tigers outrebounded the Commodores 45-25. Morrow had 15 rebounds. LSU guards Johnson, Williams, and Kailyn Gilbert combined to add 13 rebounds.

With just under a minute left in the game, Johnson missed a layup through traffic, but Morrow was there for the offensive rebound and putback, giving LSU a crucial five-point lead.

One area where LSU struggled was from beyond the arc. After hitting nine three-pointers in their SEC opener against Arkansas, they have gone just 4 for 23 in their last three games. Against Vanderbilt, the Tigers shot a mere 3 for 9 from beyond the arc.

After the game, head coach Kim Mulkey praised LSU’s winning mentality, saying “They know how to make plays when it counts.” The Tigers are now a perfect 5-0 in games decided by ten points or less. “We might stumble at times, but we always come together and embrace the moment.”

Johnson also emphasized the team’s togetherness, saying “Our unity is what sets us apart. When the pressure is on, we band together and find a way to win.”

LSU will now enjoy a well-deserved break before taking on Florida in Gainesville on Sunday at noon CT on the SEC Network.

In a historic moment during the fourth quarter, Morrow grabbed her 1,500th career rebound, becoming just the eighth player in NCAA history to achieve over 2,500 career points and 1,500 career rebounds. She also recorded her ninth consecutive double-double with 23 points and 15 rebounds in the game.

“Basketball means everything to me,” Morrow said after the game, referencing the knee injuries she suffered in high school. “I leave it all on the court every time.”

Johnson and Mikaylah Williams were crucial contributors for LSU, scoring 25 and 20 points respectively. Williams also tallied five rebounds and five assists while Sa’Myah Smith provided strong defense with four blocks.

Mikayla Blakes was the only other Vanderbilt player in double digits with 12 points, but LSU’s aggressive defense forced her into nine turnovers.

The first quarter saw both teams trade baskets evenly, resulting in a tied score of 21-21. Morrow and Williams each notched seven points for LSU while Pierre led Vanderbilt with nine. The Commodores briefly took a five-point lead, but the Tigers responded with a 6-0 run to regain control.

In the second quarter, both teams continued to battle fiercely, with neither able to gain a significant advantage. Vanderbilt managed to even the score at halftime, with the game tied at 37-37.

The Commodores came out strong in the third quarter, taking a 44-40 lead thanks to a steal and basket by Pierre. However, LSU quickly answered back with Morrow scoring two quick buckets followed by a coast-to-coast layup from Williams. After a tightly contested third quarter, LSU held a slight 58-57 lead heading into the final period.