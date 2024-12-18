No. 5 LSU Defeats Seton Hall at Hall of Fame Showcase, 91-64

UNCASVILLE, CONN. – No. 5 LSU (13-0) defeated Seton Hall (8-3) in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase hosted by Mohegan Sun, 91-64.

LSU was led by Aneesah Morrow who scored 24 points on 8-13 shooting and added 19 rebounds in the contest. This was Morrow’s 4th straight game with at least 15 rebounds.

Mikaylah Williams scored 22 points on 8-16 shooting with 6 made three pointers. Williams also tacked on 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal.

Flau’jae Johnson added 17 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal.

Seton Hall was led by Faith Masonius with 29 points on 10-22 shooting and 5 rebounds.

Story will be updated soon.