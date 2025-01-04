No. 2 LSU Gymnastics Defeats Iowa State in Season Opener, 197.300-194.100

The No. 2 nationally ranked LSU Gymnastics team opened the 2025 season with a strong 197.300-194.100 win over the Iowa State Cyclones on Friday night inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The defending national champion Tigers welcomed 12,324 fans inside the PMAC for the season opener, the most for a home opener in program history. The 197.300 is the second highest score for the Tigers in a season opener since 2010 and marks the first time since the 2018 season opener that the Tigers scored over a 197.000 to open the year.

The all-around title went to senior Aleah Finnegan, who posted a 39.725 on the night. Freshman Kailin Chio became the first LSU freshman to compete in the all-around since Kiya Johnson in 2020 as she posted a 39.575 on opening night, besting Johnson’s 39.000 in 2020.