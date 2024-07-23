Nation’s No. 1 Safety, Dual-Sport Star Returning to LSU on Friday for Potentially Huge Visit

LSU’s football 2025 recruiting is on a roll and keeping its wide open on the road ahead, eyeing another five-star gem.

Jonah Williams, America’s top safety, returns to Baton Rouge Friday. This unofficial visit follows June’s official tour. A dual-sport phenom (baseball and football), Williams could bolster LSU’s top-five class significantly.

Despite recent crystal ball predictions favoring Texas A&M and listing Oregon as the frontrunner, LSU remains hopeful. Williams’ second campus visit to LSU in two months signals opportunity. The Tigers aim to impress this weekend, potentially swaying the coveted two-sport athlete.

LSU’s baseball program is also courting Williams, adding a bit of extra intrigue to his recruitment. As a top-10 national prospect, his decision carries weight. The Tigers’ strategy? Showcase their dual-sport appeal and campus allure once more.

This visit could shift Williams recruiting momentum to Baton Rouge. LSU’s staff knows the stakes. They’ll be pulling out all stops to land this prized recruit, aiming to outmaneuver the Aggies and the Ducks and secure Williams’ commitment this weekend.