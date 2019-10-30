Mulkey contract approved, so is an increase in women’s basketball season ticket prices

The LSU Board of Supervisors approved new LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey’s 8-year, $23.6 million contract and then voted to increase ticket prices to women’s games.

Season tickets will now be $250 for floor level courtside seats, $200 on the 100 level, $125-200 depending on where the seats are located on the 200 level and $50-75 for the 300 level.

The Tradition Fund required donations will be raised to $1,000 for floor seats, $75-200 on the 100 level, $25-100 on the 200 level and $25 on some 300 level midcourt seats.

For those fans who purchased women’s season tickets in 2020-21, the price increases will be phased in through the 2025 fiscal year.

The Board also approved a two-year contract extension and raise for LSU wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph, who was entering the last year of a contract that paid him $407,000. He will now receive $500,000 in the first year and $550,000 the second year through March 31, 2023.

Joseph, 53, was hired in 2017 by LSU coach Ed Orgeron and in March 2020 he was promoted by Orgeron to the team’s assistant head coach. The promotion came a few months after Joseph reportedly rejected Nebraska’s offer to join its staff as passing game coordinator and associate head coach.