Morgan named SEC Freshman of the Week as LSU takes on Grambling in a non-conference Tuesday afternoon game

As LSU prepared for a Tuesday 4 p.m. non-conference home baseball game, Tigers’ first baseman Tre’ Morgan was named by the Southeastern Conference Monday as the SEC Freshman of the Week.

Morgan, product of New Orleans, La., helped lead the Tigers to three wins in four games last week, including an SEC series victory at ninth-ranked Ole Miss. Morgan, the Tigers’ lead-off hitter, batted .500 (9-for-18) in four games with one double, three RBI, five runs scored, one steal and a .550 on-base percentage.

In LSU’s series win at Ole Miss, Morgan hit .571 (8-for-14) with three RBI, four runs scored, one stolen base and a .625 on-base percentage. Morgan, currently riding a 10-game hitting streak, is batting .354 (52-for-147) on the year with 11 doubles, three triples, four homers, 41 runs scored, 30 RBI and 10 stolen bases.

LSU (24-15), after blowing an 8-run eighth inning lead in 10-9 loss at Ole Miss on Saturday as the then-10th ranked Rebels avoided a sweep, needs to get on track against Grambling (14-18) before No. 1 nationally ranked Arkansas visits this weekend.

“Our RPI is No. 22 right now against the most difficult schedule in the country,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said. “We’re really not that far away if we can get the job done in this last four-week stretch. We’re going to stay positive, we just won a series on the road against a Top 10 team (Ole Miss).

“That’s one of the more difficult places in the country to play, and we earned two terrific wins. So now we have to move forward and keep plugging away. We’re going to have to swing the bats against this Grambling team. They’re very capable of putting up some offensive numbers.”

Grambling is hitting .275 as a team with 29 home runs and 65 stolen bases in 78 attempts The G-Men are led at the plate by Jahmol Percival, who is hitting .376 with seven doubles, four triples, four homers and 34 RBIs. Cameron Bufford is hitting .301 with six doubles, one triple, six homers and 25 RBIs.

The Grambling pitching staff has a 7.76 cumulative ERA, and it has recorded 251 strikeouts in 269 innings