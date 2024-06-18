Matt McMahon to host blue chip point guard on an official visit to LSU

June 18, 2024 Will Nickel Basketball, Basketball Recruiting, Men's Basketball, Recruiting 0
Matt McMahon against Alabama on February 12, 2024
LSU head coach Matt McMahon is looking for his first commitment in the class of 2025. PHOTO BY Michael Bacigalupi

Matt McMahon hasn’t landed any recruits in the class of 2025 yet, but he’s working to change that soon as blue-chip point guard Nyk Lewis comes to Baton Rouge on an official visit.

Lewis is expected to visit LSU from June 23 until June 25. He’s the No. 43 player in the nation and No. 6 player at his position, according to On3.

He currently plays for Gonzaga High School and is an aggressive guard who attacks the basket.

McMahon will have to beat out some strong competition for his commitment though. Lewis has already paid visits to Oklahoma State, Marquette and Xavier. He also has interest from other big programs like Tennessee, Michigan and Georgetown.

author avatar
Will Nickel
See Full Bio

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


seventy two ÷ eight =