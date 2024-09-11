Marlon Favorite discusses Brian Kelly’s current narrative and looks forward to South Carolina

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – September 11, 2024 | As Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers prepare for their trip to Columbia to face off against South Carolina on Saturday, September 14th, they find themselves in a bit of an uncomfortable situation at this particular point in the season. A season opener loss to USC. A less-than-stellar showing against Nicholls state, and now South Carolina, which is coming off a big win against Kentucky in Lexington. The pressure is on for Kelly, and for some, the narrative he’s currently touting just doesn’t ring true. Providing a different viewpoint, former LSU defensive tackle Marlon Favorite, who, after a message from our sponsors, sits down with Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne to discuss the current state of the team, pick apart Kelly’s recent comments, and even plug his new album, which will soon be undoubtedly on heavy rotation here at Tiger Rag headquarters.
