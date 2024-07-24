Major Burns transition to STAR in LSU’s revamped defense will be key in 2024

It’s no secret: LSU’s defense struggled last year, to put it mildly, prompting Brian Kelly to overhaul his staff.

Blake Baker, the new defensive coordinator, brings a fresh new and more aggressive approach to that side of the ball, and Major Burns, one the most seasoned defensive players the Tigers have with 1,641 snaps since 2020, will now play a key role – the hybrid safety role.

Burns’ shift from traditional safety to STAR blends safety and linebacker duties. This hybrid position rarely sees free safety action, focusing on near-line and slot play. While Burns has experience in various positions, his new role demands different skills.

The STAR position requires more aggressive coverage and frequent blitzing. Burns must adapt, as his previous man-to-man and blitz rates were low compared to players in similar roles in Baker’s past defenses.

Kelly noted Burns’ improved coverage during spring practice, acknowledging past struggles. Burns’ leadership is crucial for this young defense.

Despite Burns’ preseason All-SEC nod, uncertainties loom. Cornerback and interior defensive line spots raise concerns. The team needs better pass rush and consistent linebackers.

Burns’ versatility could mitigate some issues. He can blitz if the pass rush falters or drop back for coverage. Solid, consistent play from Burns could be pivotal across the defense. Meeting All-SEC expectations would significantly benefit the unit.