LSU’s Will Wade wins key recruiting battle for University of Illinois transfer guard Adam Miller

LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade continued adding key pieces he believes will change the complexion of next year’s team.

Wade reached into the NCAA’s transfer portal to possibly solidify his backcourt with a commitment from University of Illinois guard Adam Miller, who chose the Tigers over Kentucky, Michigan, Georgia and Oklahoma.

“Will Wade, I have a good relationship with him,” Miller said on the Field of 68 Podcast with Jeff Goodman. “He understands my game. It was just a feel. I feel like he’s a good coach. I feel like he knows my game and he can take advantage of that.”

Miller, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound combo guard, joins fellow guard Xavier Pinson of Missouri as part of an LSU roster that’s undergone significant change since the Tigers reached the second round of the NCAA tournament this past season.

Four players – guards Cam Thomas and Javonte Smart and forwards Trendon Watford and Darius Days – have all opted for the NBA draft, while guards Aundre Hyatt (Rutgers) and Jalen Cook (Tulane) have both transferred.

Miller helped Illinois (24-7) to the Big 10 championship before losing in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Loyola Chicago, 71-58.

The native of Peoria, Ill. entered the transfer portal after his freshman season on April 1 and decided Saturday to continue his basketball career at LSU, releasing a short video on social media that revealed the Tigers’ logo.

“It was fast,” Miller said of his second recruiting process. “I had to make sure I made the right decision and take my time with it.”

Miller started in all of Illinois’ 31 games last season, debuting with 28 points against North Carolina A&T. He recorded 13 double-figure games and wound up fifth on his team in scoring at 8.3 points.

Among freshmen in the Big 10, Miller led the league in 3-pointers with 52 where he shot 34.3% (52 of 153) for the season. He made 39.1% of his two-point field goals.

“I feel like I can come in and score some buckets,” Miller said of LSU. “I can also get some assists and rebounds. I can help the team on defense and offense.”

Miller was a two-time Gatorade Player in state of Illinois where he averaged 27.4 points and 26.7 points, respectively, over his final two seasons at Morgan Park High School.

He was voted Mr. Basketball in Illinois as a senior where he also averaged 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.3 steals. He was selected to participate in such showcase events at the Jordan Brand game, Iverson Classic and Team USA For Nike Hoop Summit which were all cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Morgan Park had a 77-23 record during his final three seasons.

Miller was a four-star prospect that was ranked the No. 29 overall player in the nation, No. 6 shooting guard and No. 2 in Illinois.

“I wanted a coach that I trust,” Miller said. “I can help the team win and get the job done.”