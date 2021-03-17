LSU’s Pro Day set to be televised March 31, spring game kicks off 12 noon April 17

For the first time ever, LSU’s Pro Day will be televised by the SEC Network on March 31 starting at 10 a.m.

Because the NFL didn’t stage its annual February combine in Indianapolis due to COVID-19 protocols, every draft eligible LSU player and every NFL team will have representatives present at the Tigers’ Pro Day.

Nine former Tigers will take part in LSU’s Pro Day, including a pair of projected first round draft picks in wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr. Other participants include fullback Tory Carter, defensive back Kary Vincent Jr., defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, linebacker Jabril Cox, defensive back JaCoby Stevens, wide receiver Racey McMath and punter Zach Von Rosenberg.

Pro Day events include weight room weigh-ins, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump as well as the 40-yard dash, 60-yard shuttle and position workouts for players entering the NFL Draft.

Lead ESPN NFL analyst and former Tiger standout Ryan Clark with be on-site in the LSU indoor practice field for coverage of the event. Clark will be joined by Peter Burns and Roman Harper, who will both be in studio for the broadcast.

Also, it was announced LSU’s National L Club Spring Game presented by Tony Chachere’s will kickoff April 17 at noon in Tiger Stadium.

The game will be streamed on the SEC Network+ as well as being broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and on the internet at www.LSUsports.net.