LSU’s first game on its 2020 schedule is. . .

LSU’s first opponent on the revamped 10-game SEC games only schedule is Mississippi State on Sept. 26 in Tiger Stadium, which was the Tigers’ original fourth SEC game on its 12-game schedule that the league shortened because of the coronavirus.

The SEC just released the first game only on ESPN’s SEC Network Paul Finebaum Show. The rest of the schedule is set to be revealed at 6 p.m. tonight on the SEC Network.

LSU’s original SEC opponents on its 12-game sked were:

Home games: Ole Miss (Sept. 26), Mississippi State (Oct. 24), Alabama (Nov. 7) and South Carolina (Nov. 14).

Away Games: Florida (Oct. 10), Arkansas (Oct. 17), Auburn (Nov. 21) and Nov. 28.

The two new games to be added are at Vanderbilt and home against Missouri.