LSU CB Kary Vincent Jr. announces he’s opting out of 2020 season

The second projected starter for LSU’s 2020 defense has opted not to play this season.

Unlike senior defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. who decided to opt out and not to play this season, but intends to return next year, senior safety Kary Vincent Jr. has concluded his collegiate career after helping the Tigers to a 15-0 record and national championship in 2019.

Vincent, considered the fastest player on LSU’s fastest player and is a two-sport athlete, announced on Twitter profile that he was opting out of playing the upcoming season to concentrate his energy on preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft.

His announcement took place on the first day LSU’s football team began fall practice heading into a season with great uncertainty because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have worked long and hard for the opportunity to play in the NFL,” Vincent released on his Twitter profile. “I’m humbled and excited about attacking this next challenge with humility, integrity and dignity.”



Vincent played the team’s nickel safety position, starting in eight of 14 games, where his four interceptions was the team’s second-best total behind All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

Vincent wound up with 47 tackles – 36 of which were unassisted – two tackles for losses and 13 passes defended.

The 5-foot-10, 189-pound Vincent, a native of Houston, was a three-year letter winner and now will try and follow in the footsteps of his late father Kary Vincent Sr., who was a sixth-round draft of the New Orleans Saints.

Vincent Jr. started in 18 of 38 games at LSU, registering 96 tackles and six interceptions. He also reached the 40-tackle total in 2018 which included a season-high seven in an 36-16 upset victory of No. 2 Georgia in Tiger Stadium.

Vincent also made his mark with the LSU track program.

The two-year letterman was the focal point of LSU’s 4×100 relay team – taking the lead leg and helping the Tigers to the SEC championship (38.85) in 2018.

Vincent was also the lead leg when they ran the school’s 14th fastest 4×100 (38.37) during the 2019 season, a year in which he also clocked the school’s 11th fastest 100 meters in a wind-aided time of 10.07.