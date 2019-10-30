LSU’s entire 2021 baseball starting lineup set to return in 2022 after Gavin Dugas says he’s coming back

Piece by piece, the band has gotten back together.

After senior pitchers Devin Fontenot and Ma’Khail Hillard said Monday they will return to the LSU baseball team for the 2022 season, starting left fielder Gavin Dugas followed suit Tuesday.

LSU announced Dugas will be back in 2022 after he wasn’t picked the MLB draft that ended Monday. It means that the Tigers’ starting lineup from its 2021 team that rallied to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals at Tennessee, is returning.

Last season, Dugas hit .295. He was SEC co-leader in RBIs (66) with Mississippi State’s Tanner Allen. Also, he was fifth in the league in slugging percentage (.641), 15th in runs scored (54), tied for third in home runs (19) and eighth in total bases (141).

Dugas was also voted MVP of the NCAA’s Eugene Regional when LSU roared back to win it after dropping the opener to Gonzaga.