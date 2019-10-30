LSU’s Dylan Crews wins Perfect Game/Rawlings Sports national Freshman of the Year

LSU freshman right fielder Dylan Crews was named Perfect Game/Rawlings Sports national Freshman of the Year on Friday.

He hit a team-leading .362, including a LSU freshman record 18 home runs, 16 doubles, two triples, 42 RBIs and stole 12 bases.

Perfect Game/Rawlings Sports also named Crews and pitcher Landon Marceaux second-team All-American. Marceaux, a junior right-hander from Destrehan, was 7-7 on the season. He was second in the SEC in innings pitched (102.2) and sixth in ERA (2.54) and strikeouts (116).