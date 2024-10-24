LSU’s Defensive Tackle Situation Has Improved from Concern to a Strength Already, Gets Good News as Jacobian Guillory Returning Next Season, Report Says

October 24, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services LSU Football 0
Jacobian Guillory, LSU
Jacobian Guillory, LSU defensive tackle

LSU’s coaching staff added Gio Paez and Jay’Viar Suggs from the transfer portal this past offseason. Despite fifth-year senior Jacobian Guillory’s Achilles injury, he can return with a medical redshirt. His experience and depth are vital. WAFB-TV Jacques Doucet reported on Thursday Guillory will be returning to LSU next season.

Coach Bo Davis has also boosted the defensive line. He welcomed four new players and has promising talents like true freshmen Dominick McKinley and Gabe Reliford. This has turned a weakness into a strength.

Davis expertly combines transfers, freshmen, and converted players. Now, the unit’s potential is high. The Tigers have tackled challenges with NIL deals and transfer limits, building a strong front.

A previously weak spot is now strong. Coach Davis’s skill in developing this diverse group will be key to unlocking their potential, but Guillory’s is a welcome boost moving forward.

