LSU’s Daimion Collins Explodes For Career High As He Replaces Jalen Reed

“Next man up” is heard too often in sports and frequently illustrates artificial confidence.

But not so on Sunday afternoon. LSU junior Daimion Collins started his first game since the 2022-23 season when he was at Kentucky as he replaced injured regular starting junior forward Jalen Reed. And he came through with a career-high 18 points along with five rebounds and three blocked shots as the Tigers defeated Florida Gulf Coast, 80-71, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

“I thought Daimion really delivered,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said as his team improved to 8-1 on the season.

Collins hit 8 of 13 shots, including a 3-pointer. Reed, one of McMahon’s first signees when he got the job before the 2022-23 season, was averaging 12.4 points, a team-high 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots a game. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee early in LSU’s win over Florida State last week and is lost for the season.

LSU also got strong play inside from redshirt freshman forward Corey Chest, who turned in his first career double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds along with a blocked shot. He hit 6 of 7 shots from the field. And freshman forward Robert Miller III added four points, three rebounds and a blocked shot off the bench in 14 minutes. That’s 34 points, 20 rebounds and five blocked shots to fill Reed’s absence.

“I thought you saw their length and athleticism on full display,” McMahon said proudly.

More of that will be needed when the Tigers play SMU (8-2, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) on Saturday in Frisco, Texas, at 3 p.m. (ESPNU). The Mustangs beat Virginia, 63-51, on Saturday. The SMU Nation may also still be celebrating its football team edging Alabama to reach the 12-team College Football Playoff on Sunday.

LSU trailed only briefly early before taking a 42-27 halftime lead on Florida Gulf Coast, which fell to 3-7. The Tigers opened up a 22-point lead in the second half and were never threatened.

“We really moved the ball well offensively,” McMahon said.

Guard Cam Carter scored 13 points for the Tigers with 3-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Point guard Jordan Sears hit 13 as well and was 2 of 6 from 3-point range with three steals. Guard Dji Bailey added 11 points and three assists with a pair of 3-pointers on four attempts. Freshman guard Vyctorius Miller scored eight points off the bench with three assists.

Rahmir Barno led Florida Gulf Coast with 15.