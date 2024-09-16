LSU’s Bradyn Swinson named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE – LSU defensive end Bradyn Swinson has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Tigers’ 36-33 win over South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia.

Swinson recorded a career-best three sacks, forced a fumble and tallied five total tackles in the LSU victory.

All three of Swinson’s sacks had an impact on the outcome of the game. His first sack came late in the second quarter on third-and-10 at the LSU 35-yard line, resulting in a 4-yard loss and pushing the Gamecocks out of field goal range.

In the fourth quarter, Swinson’s sack resulted in a fumble that was recovered by Major Burns at the LSU 12-yard line. LSU didn’t score on the ensuing possession, but the flip in field position followed by a 3-and-out on South Carolina’s next possession helped lead to the game-winning drive by the Tigers.

After LSU took a 36-33 lead late in the fourth quarter, Swinson registered his third sack for a 7-yard loss as the Gamecocks tried to mount a comeback. The sack forced South Carolina to burn one of its final two timeouts with 35 seconds remaining in the game. South Carolina ended up missing a 49-yard field goal as time expired.

The honor is the first of Swinson’s career and the first for the Tigers in 2024.