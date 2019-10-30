LSU’s Bannister, Deberg chosen to All-SEC preseason team; Tigers selected to finish third by league’s coaches

LSU volleyball’s Taylor Bannister and Kylie Deberg were named to the All-SEC preseason team Wednesday as the Tigers were one of three teams to have at least two players selected.

LSU, Kentucky and Florida were the only three teams to have players named to the preseason All-SEC team, selected by the league’s coaches.

The Tigers were also selected third in a preseason poll conducted by the league’s coaches. They were behind defending NCAA champion Kentucky and Florida.

Bannister is entering her final season with the program. The right side has proven to be a force for the Tigers throughout her career, currently holding the second most kills in program history. She will have a chance to set the record in the upcoming season, needing 96 kills to take the top spot over Nyla Shepherd.

Deberg is a grad transfer from Missouri. The three-time All-American was one of the top players in the conference during her time in Columbia. She set school career records at Missouri in kills per set and points per set.

Last season Deberg led the SEC in kills, points, kills per set and points per set. Bannister finished right behind her at No. 2 in each of those categories.

Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Place, School, Points

1, Kentucky (7), 139

2, Florida (6), 138

3, LSU, 118

4, Tennessee, 100

5, Arkansas, 98

6, South Carolina, 93

7, Texas A&M, 77

T8, Georgia, 67

10, Alabama, 43

11, Ole Miss, 32

12, Mississippi St., 30

13, Auburn, 12