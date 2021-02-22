LSU women’s golf team tied for first after day one in Houston

LSU’s third-ranked women’s golf team, powered by Ingrid Lindblad’s career low 7-under 65 and Carla Tejedo Mulet’s 3-under 69, is tied for first place with sixth-ranked Oklahoma State after the first day on Monday of the two-day ICON Invitational at the Golf Club of Houston.

The Tigers and Cowboys are deadlocked at 5-under 283.

Lindblad is leading the individual field after her six birdies and an eagle tied her for the second best round in LSU history. Tejedo Mulet is tied for fifth, carding four birdies.

Kendall Griffin shot a 2-over 74, Latanna Stone was a stroke back at 3-over 75 and Presley Baggett followed with a 4-over 76.