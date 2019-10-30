LSU women’s golf remains in eighth place second round of NCAA national championships

Five late birdies on the par four 17th and par 5 18th hole kept LSU in eighth place with a 12-over 588 after 36 holes of the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship at the Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course in Scottsdale, Az.

After shooting an 8-over 296 in Friday’s opening round, the Tigers improved to a 4-over 292 on day two, helped by the play on the last two holes on a calm, sun-splashed morning.

The 292 total tied for the fourth lowest single round for LSU in an NCAA women’s national championship and the 588 ties the second lowest 36 hole total in NCAA championship play.

“The five birdies on the last two holes were huge for us,” LSU coach Garrett Runion said. “It was good momentum for Ingrid (Lindblad) and Carla (Tejedo Mulet) and not to mention where that will put us on the leaderboard at the end of the day. It was one of those days we knew we needed to take advantage of it and we really didn’t get much going with the short turnaround after finishing late (Friday night).

“But they stayed patient, like Latanna Stone who birdied two of her last five to finish one-under and Carla birdied her last two. I was proud of how patient they stayed. Our score was better (Saturday) than (Friday) and that’s one of our goals to improve each round,” he said.

Stanford and Duke took full advantage of the benign morning conditions as Stanford shot 10-under and Duke 7-under. Stanford is the 36-hole leader at 7-under 569, four ahead of Duke.

Stanford’s Rachel Heck is the individual leader with a 69-67 8 under 136.

LSU will get to sleep in a touch Sunday with the top 12 teams off in the morning wave. LSU will tee off on the first tee at 7:36 local time, 9:36 CDT. LSU will play with seventh place Ole Miss and ninth place Oregon.

The top 15 teams will advance to Monday’s fourth and final round that will determine the individual champion and the eight teams that advance to match play.

LSU Totals (296-292) – 588 +12

T11. Carla Tejedo Mulet 73-71 — 144 E

T43. Latanna Stone 77-71 — 148 +4

T64. Ingrid Lindblad 74-76 — 150 +6

T64. Kendall Griffin 76-74 — 150 +6

T75. Alden Wallace 73-78 — 151 +7