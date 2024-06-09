LSU women finish sixth at NCAA Track & Field Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – The LSU women’s track & field team closed their 2024 season at the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Saturday, hosted by Oregon at the historic Hayward Field.

LSU’s women finished the outdoor season placing sixth as a team with a total of 31 points. Sophomore Brianna Lyston led the scoring for the Tigers with 10 total points between the 100 meter and 4×100-meter relay.

The women’s day started claiming silver in the 4x100m relay with a time of 42.57 seconds. LSU’s quartet of Brianna Lyston, Thelma Davies, Leah Phillips and Tima Godbless laid claim to First Team All-American honors with their podium finish. The women’s 4x100m relay tallied eight points for LSU.

The sprint squad was not done as Lyston, Davies and Godbless all came back to score for the Tigers in the 100m. Lyston led the Tigers with a second-place finish and a time of 10.89 seconds (+2.2 m/s). Davies and Godbless finished sixth and eighth with times of 11.04 and 11.10 respectively. The women’s 100m trio tallied a total of 12 points for LSU in the final.

Freshman Tima Godbless came back one last time to claim her third and final First Team All-American honor of the day in the 200 meter. The speedy Nigerian finished eighth with a time of 22.87 seconds (+1.0 m/s) after reaching the Olympic standard two days prior. Godbless score one point for LSU in the 200m.

LSU’s 800-meter star, Michaela Rose, clocked a time of 2:01.03 to finish fourth in her premier event. Rose had a historic season which saw her clock multiple top-10 times in collegiate history. The Suffolk, Va., native earned First Team All-American honors with her podium finish and score five points for the Tigers.

Sophomore Ella Onojuvwevwo has had an incredible season for the Tigers as she became the LSU record holder in the 400 meter. Onojuvwevwo clocked a time of 50.72 seconds in the NCAA final to finish sixth overall and score three points for the Tigers. The Nigerian was crowned First Team All-American for the first time in her young career for her gutsy finish.