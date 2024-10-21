LSU vs. Texas A&M: Playing for Control of All SEC Marbles

LSU’s six-game winning streak and unbeaten SEC record meets Texas A&M’s perfect conference record in Week 9. Both teams eye SEC supremacy and college football playoff dreams. The Tigers, 3-0 in conference play, challenge the 4-0 Aggies in College Station.

This clash ends one team’s unbeaten SEC run. The victor gains conference control and playoff momentum. LSU faces a tough road ahead: Alabama, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, and Florida await.

ESPN’s FPI reflects LSU’s surge: 39.7% playoff odds, 12.9% conference win chance. Despite 3.5-point underdog status, recent dominance against Ole Miss and Arkansas signals the Tigers’ peaking at the perfect time.

A win in College Station could propel LSU towards the SEC title game. Even with potential November setbacks, beating A&M strengthens their position.

As the season’s final stretch begins, this showdown shapes the SEC’s fate. LSU aims to upset A&M, riding momentum into a critical period. It’s more than a game—it’s a battle for conference control and national relevance.