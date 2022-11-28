LSU volleyball team earns first NCAA berth in five years

For the first time since 2017 the LSU volleyball team punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

“This is what we have worked for all season long,” LSU volleyball coach Tonya Johnson said. “I feel like this team has put in the time and effort to be rewarded with this. I could not be more excited and prouder of a group of young women and what they stand for. I am super excited that they represent LSU.”

LSU (15-13) travel to Stanford, California and will play No. 8 seed Hawai’i in the first round at 6:30 p.m. Central on Friday. Pepperdine and No. 1 seed Stanford will also play in the first round of the Stanford Quarter.

The first-round winners will play in the second round at 8 p.m. Central on Saturday with a trip to the Sweet Sixteen on the line.

LSU is making its 16th NCAA Tournament appearance and has a 14-15 record in NCAA Tournament matches.

LSU concluded the regular season with a 9-9 mark in SEC play. It is the Tigers first winning season since 2017.