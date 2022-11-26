LSU volleyball swept at home by Georgia to conclude regular season

LSU’s volleyball team was swept at home Saturday for the second straight day at the hands of Georgia at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers (15-13, 9-9 in SEC) dropped consecutive sets to the Bulldogs (22-7. 13-5) 25-16, 26-24, 25-23.

Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson led LSU with 13 kills and outside hitter Paige Flickinger added her ninth double-double with 11 kills and 10 digs. Middle blocker Anita Anwusi had six kills and finished with a team-high four blocks.

Setter Josie Vondran topped LSU with 19 assists, three kills, three digs and one block, while setter Maddie Waak finished with 13 assists and four digs. Defensive specialist Jill Bohnet led the Tigers with 13 digs and libero Ella Larkin had 11 digs and added six assists.

The NCAA Selection Show is scheduled for Sunday at 6:30 p.m.