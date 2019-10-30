LSU volleyball drops season opener to Michigan

After winning its first set 25-23, LSU lost its next three sets 25-22, 25-14 and 25-20 in a season-opening loss to Michigan Friday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Senior middle blocker Whitney Foreman led LSU (0-1) in both kills (12) and blocks (5). Senior Taylor Bannister had nine kills and five digs, and graduate transfer outside hitter Kylie Deberg also added nine kills with 12 digs in her debut for the Tigers.

Michigan (1-0) was led by Paige Jones, who had a game-high 19 kills. Jess Mruzik recorded a double-double with 11 kills and 13 digs for the Wolverines.

Michigan outhit LSU, .210-.119, and recorded 72 digs to LSU’s 63. Michigan also tallied more kills with 57, while the Tigers recorded 41 kills.

“It was a tale of two mentalities,” LSU coach Fran Flory said. “We fought hard, but you can’t play from behind when someone else is targeting every bal. It’s a good learning curve, Michigan is a good team.”

Due to Hurricane Ida, the final two matches of the Tiger Classic, scheduled for Saturday evening, have been canceled. The two early matches are still on schedule to be played. with Michigan playing Florida State at 10 a.m. and Northern Arizona taking on LSU at 12:30 p.m.

