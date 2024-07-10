LSU to play in Frisco Baseball Classic in 2025

FRISCO, Texas – Peak Events, in partnership with the Frisco RoughRiders, announce on Wednesday that the 9th annual Frisco College Baseball Classic is set for Riders Field on February 28-March 2, 2025.

As has been the case in previous events, the event includes four of the nation’s top teams. The lineup features the 2023 NCAA Men’s College World Series champ LSU alongside Nebraska, Kansas State and Sam Houston.

“It is incredible that we are hosting year nine of the Frisco Classic and doing so again with a great lineup of teams,” Peak Events Vice President Nathan Wooldridge said. “Frisco has become the place to be on Week 3 of the college baseball season and in collaboration with the Frisco RoughRiders we look forward to making this year’s event something special. With LSU, Nebraska, Kansas State, and Sam Houston coming to town, we’ll continue to build on being the ‘Best Outside Of Omaha!’”

The 2025 Frisco Classic again showcases four top teams that will span three days of play at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas, home of the Texas Rangers’ Double-A affiliate, the Frisco RoughRiders. The weekend tournament will have two games per day in a round-robin format.

Tickets can be purchased per day or as a weekend package in select seating sections. Both reserved and general admission options are available. Fans can purchase tickets now at friscoclassic.com/tickets.

“We’re excited to again partner with Peak Events for one of the premier college baseball tournaments anywhere,” Frisco RoughRiders General Manager Scott Burchett said. “The field is loaded with some of the best teams and fan bases in America. Peak Events has been a great partner in making the Frisco Classic the ‘Best Outside of Omaha.’”

All six games are set to be broadcast exclusively via D1Baseball.com. Each day’s matchups will be announced at a later date.