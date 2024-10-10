LSU To Play In 16 Nationally Televised Women’s Basketball Games

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN announced LSU’s TV schedule on Thursday and the Tigers will play in 16 nationally televised games.

The majority of LSU’s televised contests will air on the SEC Network with a handful of games on other channels. LSU’s SEC/ACC game against Stanford is going to be on ESPN. The only other televised non-conference game will be LSU’s matchup against Seton Hall on FS1 at the Hall of Fame Showcase. The Tigers’ road game at South Carolina will be on ESPN. LSU’s game in Baton Rouge against Oklahoma will be broadcast on ESPN2. The home game against Tennessee will be on ESPN. When LSU faces Texas in Austin the game will be on ABC. The road game at Kentucky will be on ESPN and at Alabama will either be on ESPN or SEC Network.

Every LSU home and conference game will also be available to stream on ESPN+ and SECN+. All of LSU’s game times are set. Both of LSU’s games at the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship will be available to be streamed via FloHoops.

LSU has been a key component to the increased viewing interest for women’s basketball as ratings have surged over the past two seasons. Both of LSU’s games against Iowa in the 2023 National Championship (9.9-million) and the 2024 Elite Eight (12.3-million) rank in the top-10 for the most watched women’s college basketball games of all-time. Also, both of LSU’s regular season matchups against South Caroline in the past two seasons have drawn over 1.5-million viewers. Last season’s SEC Tournament Championship against South Carolina was the most watched SEC Women’s Championship ever on ESPN with 2-million viewers.

LSU Women’s Basketball TV Schedule

12/5 Stanford Baton Rouge, La. 8 p.m. ESPN2

12/17 Seton Hall Uncasville, Conn. 5 p.m. FS1

1/2 at Arkansas Fayetteville, Ark. 8 p.m. SECN

1/5 Auburn Baton Rouge, La. 3 p.m. SECN

1/13 Vanderbilt Baton Rouge, La. 6 p.m. SECN

1/19 at Florida Gainesville, Fla. Noon SECN

1/23 at South Carolina Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m. ESPN

1/26 Texas A&M Baton Rouge, La. 3 p.m. SECN

1/30 Oklahoma Baton Rouge, La. 6 p.m. ESPN2

2/2 Mississippi St. Baton Rouge, La. 1 p.m. SECN

2/9 Tennessee Baton Rouge, La. 3 p.m. ESPN

2/16 at Texas Austin, Texas 2 p.m. ABC

2/20 Georgia Baton Rouge, La. 8 p.m. SECN

2/23 at Kentucky Lexington, Kent. 3 p.m. ESPN

2/27 at Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. 8 p.m. ESPN/SECN

3/2 Ole Miss Baton Rouge, La. 3 p.m. SECN