LSU TE Mason Taylor, OT Emery Jones Jr. Selected For Senior Bowl, Which Will Have 6 Tigers

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

A pair of LSU juniors who have declared for the 2025 NFL Draft – tight end Mason Taylor and offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. – were selected on Tuesday to play in the 76th annual Senior Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 1, in Mobile, Alabama.

The longest continuously operating college all-star game, which began in 1950 and has been played in Mobile since 1951, began taking juniors in 2013.

A projected third-round pick in the April 24-26 draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Taylor was LSU’s second leading receiver in the 2024 season with 55 catches. He was third in receiving yards with 546 yards and caught two touchdowns. He caught 38 passes in 2023 for 414 yards and three touchdowns in 2023 after 36 receptions for 348 yards and one touchdown as a true freshman in 2022.

One of the top tight ends in the country out of St. Thomas Aquinas High in Plantation, Florida, in 2022, Taylor caught a two-point conversion pass from quarterback Jayden Daniels for a walk-off, 32-31 overtime upset of No. 6 Alabama on Nov. 5, 2022, in Tiger Stadium.

Taylor’s father, Jason Taylor, played in the 1997 Senior Bowl out of Akron before being selected in the third round by the Miami Dolphins as a linebacker/defensive end and becoming a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017. He went into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame in 2009.

The Senior Bowl also invited LSU junior offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. on Tuesday. Jones was a three-year starter at right tackle for the Tigers from 2022 through 2024. Jones is projected to be a third-to-fifth-round pick in the draft.

LSU junior three-year starting junior left tackle Will Campbell has been invited to the Senior Bowl, but he is not expected to accept. Often players already projected to go very high in the first round, as Campbell is, choose not to go to the Senior Bowl.

Taylor and Jones join previously invited LSU seniors who will play in the Senior Bowl. Those are defensive end Sai’vion Jones, wide receiver Kyren Lacy and left and right offensive guards Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier.

Tickets for the Senior Bowl are available at [email protected], at 251-461-1872 and here.