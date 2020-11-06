LSU soccer edged 2-1 at Texas A&M

LSU soccer closed the regular season winless and still thirsting for offense, losing 2-1 at No. 8 Texas A&M Friday night.

Jimena Lopez’s goal in the 36th minute for the Aggies (6-1) broke a 1-1 with the Tigers (0-6-2), who had tied the game in the 36th minute on a header by redshirt junior Tinaya Alexander.

Junior Wasila Diwura-Soale’s first career assist led to Alexander’s goal. She broke into the box and sent in a cross from the right side to find Alexander for a free header from six yards out. It was Alexander’s team-high third goal of the season and the sixth of her career.

LSU goalkeeper Mollee Swift had a season-high seven saves, taking her total for the year up to 29.

The Tigers close their season next week when they compete in the SEC championships starting Friday in Orange Beach.