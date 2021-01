LSU shuffles 2021 baseball schedule because Cal Riverside bows out

LSU is about a month away from its 2021 season baseball opener, and Tigers’ coach Paul Mainieri is already adjusting the regular season schedule he released Tuesday.

Mainieri said Wednesday COVID-19 concerns will prohibit UC Riverside from traveling to Baton Rouge this season in a three-game series February 26-28 in Alex Box Stadium. Instead, LSU will play Youngstown State on Friday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. CT, and then face both Youngstown State (2 p.m. CT) and Nicholls (6:30 p.m. CT) on Saturday, Feb. 27.

The Tigers will now have on off day on Sunday, Feb. 28

In addition, the Tigers’ regularly-scheduled game with Nicholls has been moved from Wednesday, March 3 to Tuesday, March 2. First pitch for that matchup between the Tigers and the Colonels will be 6:30 p.m. CT.

Here’s the revised schedule:

FEBRUARY

19 (Fri.) AIR FORCE 7 p.m.

20 (Sat.) NOTRE DAME 7 p.m.

21 (Sun.) LOUISIANA TECH 3 p.m.

23 (Tue.) SOUTHERN 6:30 p.m.

24 (Wed.) at UL Lafayette 6 p.m.

26 (Fri.) YOUNGSTOWN STATE 7 p.m.

27 (Sat.) YOUNGSTOWN STATE 2 p.m.

27 (Sat.) NICHOLLS 6:30 p.m.

MARCH

2 (Tue.) NICHOLLS 6:30 p.m.

5 (Fri.) ORAL ROBERTS 7 p.m.

6 (Sat.) ORAL ROBERTS 3 p.m.

7 (Sun.) ORAL ROBERTS 1 p.m.

9 (Tue.) TEXAS SOUTHERN 6:30 p.m.

10 (Tue.) at New Orleans 6:30 p.m.

12 (Fri.) UT SAN ANTONIO 7 p.m.

13 (Sat.) UT SAN ANTONIO 6:30 p.m.

14 (Sun.) UT SAN ANTONIO 1 p.m.

16 (Tue.) SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 6:30 p.m.

19 (Fri.) MISSISSIPPI STATE 7 p.m.

20 (Sat.) MISSISSIPPI STATE 6:30 p.m.

21 (Sun.) MISSISSIPPI STATE 2 p.m.

23 (Tue.) at Tulane 6 p.m.

26 (Fri.) at Tennessee 5:30 p.m.

27 (Sat.) at Tennessee 5 p.m.

28 (Sun.) at Tennessee 12 p.m.

30 (Tue.) SOUTH ALABAMA 6:30 p.m.

APRIL

1 (Thu.) VANDERBILT 6:30 p.m.

2 (Fri.) VANDERBILT 7 p.m.

3 (Sat.) VANDERBILT 2 p.m.

6 (Tue.) McNEESE STATE 6:30 p.m.

9 (Fri.) at Kentucky 5:30 p.m.

10 (Sat.) at Kentucky 1 p.m.

11 (Sun.) at Kentucky 12 p.m.

13 (Tue.) GRAMBLING STATE 6:30 p.m.

16 (Fri.) SOUTH CAROLINA 7 p.m.

17 (Sat.) SOUTH CAROLINA 6:30 p.m.

18 (Sun.) SOUTH CAROLINA 2 p.m.

20 (Tue.) UL MONROE 6:30 p.m.

23 (Fri.) at Ole Miss 6:30 p.m.

24 (Sat.) at Ole Miss 4 p.m.

25 (Sun.) at Ole Miss 1:30 p.m.

30 (Fri.) ARKANSAS 7 p.m.

MAY

1 (Sat.) ARKANSAS 6:30 p.m.

2 (Sun.) ARKANSAS 2 p.m.

4 (Tue.) SOUTHERN 6:30 p.m.

7 (Fri.) at Auburn 6 p.m.

8 (Sat.) at Auburn 2 p.m.

9 (Sun.) at Auburn 1 p.m.

11 (Tue.) LOUISIANA TECH 6:30 p.m.

14 (Fri.) ALABAMA 7 p.m.

15 (Sat.) ALABAMA 6:30 p.m.

16 (Sun.) ALABAMA 2 p.m.

18 (Tue.) NORTHWESTERN STATE 6:30 p.m.

20 (Thu.) at Texas A&M 6:30 p.m.

21 (Fri.) at Texas A&M 6:30 p.m.

22 (Sat.) at Texas A&M 2 p.m.

POSTSEASON

25-30 (Tue.-Sun.) SEC Tournament Hoover, Ala.

JUNE

4-7 (Fri.-Mon.) NCAA Regional Sites TBA

11-13/12-14 (Thu.-Mon.) NCAA Super Regional Sites TBA

19-29/30 (Sat.-Wed.) College World Series Omaha, Neb.

