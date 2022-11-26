LSU reaches into pipeline at Grayson High to get start on Class of 2025 with pledge from cornerback Jaylen Bell

LSU tapped into its growing pipeline at Grayson (Ga.) High School to kickstart its Class of 2025 recruiting cycle.

The Tigers picked up their first commitment in Class of ’25 with a pledge Saturday from four-star cornerback Jaylen Bell of Grayson High in Loganville, Georgia.

“LSU has always been my dream school,” Bell told ESPN. “In youth football, I participated in a documentary declaring I will be starting for LSU.”

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Bell selected LSU over scholarship offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Florida State, Miami, South Carolina and Tennessee. He made an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge in March.

According to On3Sports.com, Bell is the No. 84 national prospect.

Bell is the latest member of Grayson High’s program to commit to LSU while a fourth, JoJo Stone, transferred from Grayson to Langston Hughes in Fairburn, Georgia this fall.

LSU’s got commitments in its Class of 2023 from four-star safety Michael Daugherty and Class of ’24 from four-star cornerback Zion Ferguson.